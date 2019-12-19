It's a tough thing to be a bride's BFF, and only a bridesmaid can talk about the ordeal. Despite all the running around like a headless chicken, there's no way that you can be shabby about your looks, right? Palombrre at Park Street stocks some nifty smart ethnics that will turn heads without the fumbling and tripping that go with wearing heavy, cumbersome dresses.
Dhoti Onsies To Fusion Lehengas: Get Your Bridesmaid's Look Spot On With This Brand's Smart Ethnics
What Makes It Awesome
You don't want to outdo the bride in glitz, but you can't look slummy either. Recently launched fashion boutique Palombrre has a collection that will get your bridesmaid's look spot on. None too OTT, Palombrre's fusion ethnics are smart and elegant. Fusion lehengas to dhoti onesies, flowy asymmetrical gowns, layered salwar suits and even sarees - you'll find something for all the days of the wedding.
Pick a silk dhoti singlet in order to kill the cocktail dinner look. Pick a light, flowy tulle ghagra in pastel colours to ace the morning look. Look no further than one of their super modish fusion lehengas with a sexy choli or a chic crop top to grab all eyeball at the reception party.
The dresses are completely customisable in size and colour, and, believe it or not, they start as low as just INR 2,000!
What Could Be Better
Though everything is customisable in the store, delivery can take up to a month's time. So remember to place your orders with enough time in hand.
Pro-Tip
Palombrre also stocks a limited range of bridal wear, a few regular dresses and a line of party wear that will make you want to get your cards out right away.
