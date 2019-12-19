Dhoti Onsies To Fusion Lehengas: Get Your Bridesmaid's Look Spot On With This Brand's Smart Ethnics

You don't want to outdo the bride in glitz, but you can't look slummy either. Recently launched fashion boutique Palombrre has a collection that will get your bridesmaid's look spot on. None too OTT, Palombrre's fusion ethnics are smart and elegant. Fusion lehengas to dhoti onesies, flowy asymmetrical gowns, layered salwar suits and even sarees - you'll find something for all the days of the wedding.

Pick a silk dhoti singlet in order to kill the cocktail dinner look. Pick a light, flowy tulle ghagra in pastel colours to ace the morning look. Look no further than one of their super modish fusion lehengas with a sexy choli or a chic crop top to grab all eyeball at the reception party.

The dresses are completely customisable in size and colour, and, believe it or not, they start as low as just INR 2,000!