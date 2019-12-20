New Salon Alert! Get Treated Like Royalty At This Luxury Unisex Salon In Ballygunge

Ladies and Gentlemen! There's a new salon in town and we'd definitely recommend a visit. Located on Ballygunge Circular Road, Diva’s and Divo’s Luxury Salon is where you should be if you're looking for a pampering session after a hard day at work. It's a pretty big space done up in black, white and rose gold with rubber wood panels, leather chairs and shimmery wallpapers giving it a luxurious touch. It's divided into different sections - hair, makeup, spa, facial and nail art - so you get undivided attention, zero disturbance and complete privacy. Losing hair and need a fix? Head to this salon because this is probably the first one in the city to have a separate section dedicated to wigs! Cool, right? Even the reception is separate so you don't have to worry about waiting customers peering at you while you get your service done.

Talking about that, we tried their signature Moroccan Treatment (Schwarzkopf and Scalp Treatment are the other two) for the hair and loved it. Best part? They use products by Moroccan Oil that's organic and sulphate-free. They first oil your hair, rinse it, apply the Weightless Hydration Mask and rinse it again to give you extremely soft and frizz-free hair. If you've got a dry scalp, then this is the treatment you should opt for. Co-owner and expert in the business Anil Pradhan will be happy to explain what works best for you.

Besides the signature treatments, Diva's and Divo's offers the regular mani-pedi, waxing, facial and threading services for women. Men can avail the clipping, waxing and beard trimming and spa services. Getting hitched? They have a separate section dedicated to all you dulhans out there!

Prices start at INR 149 while the regular eyebrows and threading stuff cost lesser.