Do Your Chinese Teahouse Experience Right With Yauatcha's New Menu

It's a Michelin star restaurant and you know it's not for end of month scrapings. But the dimsums are too delectable and tea is gorgeously flavoursome. Thankfully, wishful thinking sometimes does come real, and we're just super excited to stuff our mouth with tasty dimsums even when the purse strings are really tightly bound. Soup, dimsums, stir fry paired with fragrant jasmine rice and dessert, we gorged on all of it under just INR 1,000! Yeah, we blew it off as a joke at first too, but the experience sealed the deal. A whole course set around the exotic Ging Estate second flush Darjeeling tea, the Taste of Yauatcha fine dining experience all within a budget is a thing to reckon with. Late brunch or a good-sized lunch, this is fitting for an indulgent affair.