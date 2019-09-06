We all love our pets immensely don't we? Hence, we're suggesting, taking them on a walk once in a while to these parks won't hurt much!
Parks To Tag Along Your Furry BFF
Deshapriya Park
Located near Priya Cinema, Deshapriya Park is open to public and there's a paved pathway built around the playground for people to sit and relax under the shade of trees. You can take your little puppy for a walk through the pathway or you can let them go bananas by running in the open field.
Vivekananda Park
Rabindra Sarobar
Rabindra Sarobar covers a huge expanse, ranging from Tollygunge railway station near Mudiali to Dhakuria. You can enter from the Mudiali area, the CRC entrance or from the Golpark side. But if you ask us, we would choose the CRC area, simply for the wide road with the the huge canopy, surrounded by the playground on one side and the lake on the other side.
Jodhpur Park
Citizen's Park
Erstwhile Chaplin Park, Citizen's Park has recently been restored and renovated. You surely won't be able to recognise the place if you revisiting after a long time. The park now has proper seats, vintage street lamps and slides for children. Perfect environment for your doggo!
