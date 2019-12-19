This Dog Creche Is The Right Place To Board Pets For People Of New Town

The best thing about any crèche is if your dog is treated the same way by them, as they are treated by you. Doggo Tale provides home cooked meals including rice, chicken, vegetables, rotis and egg. You can even customise your dog’s meal and all you have to do is inform them beforehand if your dog is on a particular diet. Your pet will enjoy their play time, fur brushing, personal attention and lots of love, and hopefully won't miss you too much. Regular updates of your pets will be shared on WhatsApp through pictures and videos.

The best part is your pet will also be able to socialise and make new cute friends. The rate for the crèche is also on the affordable side, starting from INR 450 a day for a small breed or puppy below 6 months, INR 500/day for a medium breed and INR 550 for a large breed. Half the payment has to be made in advance while boarding the pet and the remaining can be paid at the time of off-boarding.

