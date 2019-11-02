Drop Into Burgrill To Expirience Some Heavenly Combination Of Burger, Fries And Nachos

There's hardly anyone who doesn't love fries and burgers. You need to try out this place if you are a sucker of those cheesy messy burgers. Located right opposite to the Oxford book store in the heart of park street, Burgrill has come up with exciting ranges of Fries, Shakes, Nachos and of course burgers at a reasonable price. Try out their Cheesy mutton pounder burger with minced mutton patty, lettuce, onions, and cheese. Or if you do not prefer mutton, go for the chicken version. The pulled BBQ chicken has a patty tossed in BBQ sauce and we liked the taste as well. The veg Burges are no less, the Butter Paneer burger which has the Indian tadka in a burger wasn't bad too. Or else settle for Magic Shroom (mushroom burger). If you are a fries lover then you have just dropped into the right place. They serve curly fries both plain and loaded in various options like Peri Peri, BBQ, mushroom n cheese, etc. Special mention to their Nacho bags which they make with salads and cheese in the packet itself so you can take away easily. The chicken chaat Nacho is highly recommended. While you can't booze here, you can settle for some refreshing mocktails like Asli Anar, Watermelon Mojito, Beetroot and Mango shake while they offer some frappe too. Health nerd? Definitely can't miss out on their salads and healthy bowls. The cottage cheese and low fat grilled chicken salad bowls are so delicious here. Must try includes : 1. Watermelon Mojito 2. Beetroot and Mango shake 3. Chicken Nacho bag 4. Mutton pounder burger 5. Mushroom n cheese fries