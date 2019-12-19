Craving For Authentic Bengali Food In Office? Call Dubbawala Now!

Kolkata-based food delivery service Dubbawala promises to bring the taste of Bengal to your doorstep. Functioning since 2012, Dubbawala offers a wide assortment of traditional Bengali dishes that will have us nom-noming all the way to our beds for a quick nap (we wish there were beds in office though!).

If you're craving for a proper veg Bong spread, try Niramisher Bahar that has rice, dal, bhaja, two sabzis, chutni and papad, all for INR 110. For non-vegetarians, while a basic egg thali comes for INR 140, a lavish fish spread (imagine bhetki, pomfret, pabda and even ilish) range anywhere between INR 150 and INR 250. The Chetepute Mangsho spread, aka chicken and mutton thalis, are a steal at INR 200 and INR 300. The a la carte menu is also nothing less than a foodie's paradise. For some sweet endings, choose your pick from mishti doi, gulab jamun. payesh, halwa and chutni. They offer mishti paan as well!

What's more? There are no delivery charges at all! You just have to pay a nominal INR 30 packaging fee to make sure your maacher jhol doesn’t spill all over the place.