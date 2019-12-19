Dylan’s Cafe In Shillong Have A Love Lock Story To Tell

Dylan Cafe is one of the prettiest Cafe I came across when I visited Shillong giving the most beautiful views. It pays homage to the legend Bob Dylan and Lou Majaw whose adulation of Bob Dylan has popularised his music in a big way in India and specifically in Shillong. The Cafe has the interiors done in the most aesthetic ways which majorly drew my attention. Graffiti on the ceilings, music discs hanging from it and all waste materials used to make the portrait of Bob Dylan. Installations on the walls also just make it picture perfect. Amazingly done and perfect location just makes it super nice to sit and munch on a few things listening to classical music. I treated myself to finger licking French fries and Nachos along with brownie ice cream as I was in a rush to leave and just had to visit this place for its amazing story of love locks. The tradition of Love Locks started in Paris on the Pont Des Arts Bridge where lovers locked their love and threw the keys into the river. Since then the love locks have appeared in different cities across the world. Dylan’s Cafe has brought this tradition to Shillong. You can bring your own lock or buy one from them itself, write your and your loved one's initials on the lock and leave it locked on their balcony. They collect the keys and eventually send them to Paris to be immersed in the River Seine. Isn’t that so cool!! You can leave a lock for anyone you love from your better half to your best friend or even your pet (that’s my case) and let those keys visit Paris until you aren’t able to. I found this as the most amazing places that are a must visit if you are coming to Shillong, you will be amazed by how beautifully this cafe has been made.