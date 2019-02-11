Yoga, zumba, Pilates or aerobics - none of these will work if the food you take in is unhealthy. With work and home chores to do, if you find yourself out of time and energy to plan or cook healthy meals, leave it up to nutritionist Hena Nafis to send you a good one.
Eat Healthy & Stay Fit With Meal Subscription Boxes By Nutritionist Hena Nafis
What Makes It Awesome
Hena Nafis is a popular name to reckon with when it comes to healthy and nutritious diet plans. Starting this month, she is starting a meal subscription plan from her restaurant Eat Good Food that will sort all your diet woes. Healthy and nutritious these meal boxes are prepared according to your preferences, dietary regulations and allergies. Low GI (Glycemic Index), Keto and high protein are the three main broad categories that you can choose from. Tasty and convenient, these are delivered free to your doorstep at your preferred time.
The subscription is currently available for weakly meals, but soon you can also subscribe for a monthly plan. Don't worry about same boring food to eat every day because the cuisines alter every day. There's Indian, continental, Mediterranean and Oriental to choose from. You can let them know of your day's preference in the morning for them to prepare.
What's more awesome is the pricing of these boxes. A weekly plan will set you back by only INR 1,911++
What Could Be Better
The subscription plan includes only one meal a day, which is definitely not sufficient for a balanced diet (duh!). So, you end up putting your head into planning your meals, nonetheless.
Pro-Tip
Each of the meal boxes come with calorific values written on top of it - just so you exactly know how much fat, carb, protein and calories you had.
