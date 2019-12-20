We Can't Get Enough Of The Heavenly North Indian & Mughlai Food At This New Park Circus Restaurant

Say hello to Park Circus' brand new restaurant serving a delightful spread of Mughlai, Awadhi and North Indian food - so flavourful and delectable that a single serve will just not be enough.

Founded by three friends Asif, Tahir and Waqas, Elahi is divided in two sections with beautiful white-textured and a splash of gold exuding luxury. There are cave like structures on the walls adorned with vintage paintings, artefacts and artwork that lend an aesthetic look to the entire space (so Insta-worthy!). The place has a very earthy feel to it with wooden furniture and bright green chairs and sofas.

Don't even get us started on how amazing the food is! The Dahi Kebab prepared with cottage cheese and hung curd was soft and delectable while the Gosht Galouti Kebab was tender and juicy and went very well with the crispy parathas and the three kinds of chutneys - mint, yellow chilli (a mirch powder from Uttar Pradesh) and beetroot. What caught our attention was their wide selection of breads - from the regular naan and tandoori roti to sheermal, gilafi kulcha and ulta tawa parantha, Elahi has it all. Order their signature Murgh Chilman Bahar (chicken pieces cooked in a clay oven and tossed in spicy minced chicken gravy) or Subz Mili Juli (if you're a vegetarian) along with the breads and brace yourself for a nothing-short-of-paradise culinary experience. Oh! And don't forget to order the Dal Gomti (their take on the iconic dal makhani) - it's so good that you might just end up ordering another portion - packed with flavours with that butter on top!

A meal is never complete without dessert and Elahi has just what you need. Ever heard of halwa made using capsicum? Well, then dig into the Hari Mirch Ka Halwa, which is basically capsicum simmered in milk and prepared with khoya and dry fruits). You must also try the Ala Jannat Kheer (it's kheer but a thicker and a better version of it with just the right amount of sugar) and Chukandar E Afroz prepared using beetroot. We liked that the desserts were not overloaded with sweetness (well, metaphorically, they were, but you get the point, right?). Lots of sugar in a dessert usually makes you feel more heavy and full but not the desserts that you get here. So, dig away!