Elephants And Owls: Add A Touch Of Whimsy With Tasarika's Handprinted Sarees, Stoles And Bags

The name Tasarika stands for ‘weaving’ in Sanskrit. It is an endeavour to bring various handwoven and handprinted materials, from across India to you. With an emphasis on detail and high-quality fabrics, Tasarika's collection is packed with pure cotton, handloom silks, linen, khadi and blockprinted handloom sarees and stoles at reasonable prices.

You can also pick up unstitched salwar suits - all in traditional designs like batik, kalamkari, and more. What really stood out were the hand-printed sarees and stoles on Bishnupur silks. And the prices! A pure linen hand-blockprinted saree costs just INR 1,850. They also do a range of unusual dhotis that are perfect for weddings and special occasions. Complete the look with colourful block printed tote bags, which are washable.

For price and details, WhatsApp on 9830709468.