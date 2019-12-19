Broke Scenes? Enjoy Some Amazing Quick Bites At Gariahat!

Bellycacy is actually located in Gariahat just opposite to gariahat khadims in a small lane, specifically Hindustan park. Earlier this was a delivery junction but now they have seating arrangements. The ambience is cozy and well decorated. We went there in a group and has the following, Very berry mojitea Green apple mojitea Kiwi mojito Mango mojitea Virgin mojito Strawberry Raspberry mojitea Blackcurrant mojito The mojito was good, but here I first tasted mojitea. It's a unique combination of mojito and tea. It tastes really good We also had, Bbq Eggeterian Asgardian Yin & yang Cheesefest Cheeco Egglomaniac All the above were burgers and we're delicious Chicken omurice: the rice was good and filled with small chunks of chicken Chicken popcorn: this was absolutely delicious and I do recommend everyone to have it These were the shakes Choco oreo shake: absolute delicacy and a must-try