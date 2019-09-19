Enjoy Japanese & Asian Flair At Nori, The Westin Kolkata

'NORI' - the Japanese dried sheet of the edible seaweed species to wrap 'maki' (rolls) of sushi with a distinctive flavour, it's the name itself that carries with it an aroma of freshness. Accept the heartwarming greeting from the land of the rising sun with an abundance of gastronomical delights at NORI- the newly opened signature restaurant at 31st floor with a panoramic view of the cityscape at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat shaped by Chef Franquilino Padua encompasses the regional and traditional foods of Japan and South East Asia, developed over the centuries. The elegantly decorated eatery restaurant is drenched with a brilliant magical view of the city skyline from 31st floor that pours in lots of natural light and a transcendent hue of the greenery through the large panelled glasses. The concoction of the explosion of pastel tones with the lovely modern chic style decor filled with art form inspired by South-East Asian culture is mesmerizing and radiant. An effort has been made to showcase the treasures of Japanese art styles through ancient pottery, sculpture, wall painting, ceramics that is enticing. The bamboo-inspired wall scene in the private dining area reflects the saturation of love for nature and the ancient architectural traditions of Japanese history. The table setting starting from the plates, chopsticks reveals a truly peaceful and harmonious vibe all around. A taste for adventure, that throws a little excitement to your taste buds to experience the local food cultures starting from the bite-sized Sushi favourites that feature great combinations of flavours and textures prepared from the only handful of ingredients to the bright and fresh flavours of some delicious rundown of authentic Asian food. The restaurant boasts teppanyaki-style modern dining led by chef Franquilino Padua - a specialist in Japanese and Asian cuisine, and his sizzling performance art has left me simply speechless. The dishes cooked using a 'teppan' (teppanyaki grills), propane-heated, flat-surfaced cooking area with a seating arrangement for the guests to experience the live cooking and the sizzling high flame. The taste of Japan is incomplete without exploring the secrets of its grilling, the beautiful flavoured homemade glazed teriyaki sauce with its tangy-sweet soy flavours bring a twist to the grilled veggies and meats. In Frame- Welcome Drink: Tom Yum Siam - It might sound a bit strange that the flavours are inspired by the famous Thai delicacy - spicy Tom Yum. This signature lip-smacking cocktail incorporates vodka infused with birds eye chilli, kaffir lime and lemongrass giving a wonderful taste of all the essence of primary Thai flavours - sweet, sour, salty and spicy. Appetizers: Cream Cheese Asparagus and Avocado Maki (Roll) - The very refreshing vegan cream cheese and veggie sushi stuffed with asparagus, avocado and cream cheese. Spicy Tuna Maki - Unique flavour with tuna, pepper, roasted sesame rolled up in seasoned rice. Tod Man Khao Pod (Thai Corn Fritters) - The incredibly tasty Asian snack from the streets of Thailand. Cheesy creamy sweetcorn battered and deep-fried in the noodles. Main Course: Teppanyaki egg fried rice - The simple and comfort meal cooked in a high flame. Rice mixed with butter, garlic powder, peas, carrots & soy sauce until fully incorporated. The addition of scrambled eggs, more onions, sesame oil makes this dish more vibrant. Garnished with sesame seeds & green onions to bring the taste of nuttiness. Tori Teriyaki Chicken - Chicken tossed in the very best homemade teriyaki sauce and grilled in the high flame to bring out the bursting flavour of the juicy tender boneless, skinless chicken. Desserts: Matcha Cheesecake - Matcha green tea cheesecake - according to Japanese cuisine, this style of cheesecake is called "rare cheesecake." The elegant, creamy Japanese dessert with a sweet graham cracker crumb crust comes with a mix of green tea powder, eggs, and vanilla. Best fluffy, heavenly matcha cheesecake I have ever experienced before.