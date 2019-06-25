Enjoy Some Delicious Combos Without Compromising On Your Health With Fitmeals

Paris Cafe is here with an all-new addition of Fit Meals which will be delivered at your doorsteps. Prepared with the finest ingredients in fresh protein packs that are gluten, sugar, dairy & fat-free. They have an interesting menu of Soups, Salads, hot meals & desserts which is different every day & every week. The menu for the week is pre-decided and is posted on their website or on their social media profiles, and you can choose the meals according to the days. You also get an option of subscribing to their daily/weekly/monthly meals, where you get new meals delivered, according to the package you choose. I personally was so surprised to try out their meals, because it was not only healthy, but it tasted delicious. I never realized I was having a healthy meal since they have made the meals so tasty plus keeping in mind the health factor. Juicy Plump Tomatoes & Aromatic Fresh Basil come together beautifully in this. -Tomato Basil Soup: Extremely healthy, organic & made using the finest quality, this is a really satisfying meal option. Get fruity with this vibrant salad which contains Honeydew, Melon, Mango & Citrus Fruits with a hint of dressing that adds subtle flavours to this sweet fruit combination. -Moroccan Beetroot Salad: Is a deliciously healthy summer salad. Don’t just go by the vegetable, but when you’ll have it with this Moroccan Vinegar Dressing you’ll find yourself addicted. Try out their hot meals which are the right definition of healthy tasting incredible. Gluten Free Ravioli comprising of a mushroom filling which is served with a sauce you won't stop eating. Loaded with baked tofu, savoury quinoa, avocado and fresh veggies, this Quinoa & Tofu Burrito Bowl is the perfect meal for busy weeknights. Pre-order it and you’ll never be out of deliciously healthy food. Now, you can enjoy your favourite desserts without compromising your health. You heard me. The Hazelnut Tarts are made using nutty flour and is gluten and sugar-free which tastes heavenly. Now eat a healthier version of Chocolate Cake which is gluten, sugar & dairy free. The chocolate melts just perfectly into your mouth and gives you a feeling of wellness, along with some fresh flavours of coconuts. Love non-veg? Don't worry, you can choose some non-veg add ons to go with your meal and enjoy healthy eating. This is all the health that you need the Sumer. Fit meals by Paris Cafe are here with a helping hand to help you follow your fitness regime, hassle-free.