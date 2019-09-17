Enjoy Some Amazing Crepes & Delish Food At Crepestan

Surely one of the most underrated restaurants in Kolkata. Visited on Saturday and can surely say will come back for more. Crepestan is located in Jodhpur Park. To be more exact go though the lane just beside Honda showroom opposite to South City Mall and after a few blocks, you will find this lovely cafe. The idea of the cafe is new and the taste of dishes are delicious Coming to the Ambience, it is cozy and beautifully decorated and you will just love it Coming to the food we had:- 1. Rose Floral Tea: Being a tea lover myself, I could say that this dish is a must-try for all the tea lovers out there. 2. Orange Ginger Iced Tea: The mixture of orange and ginger blended in a smooth mocktail and the taste was good 3. Cool cucumber Fizz: The best refreshing drink I had in this restaurant and I would surely recommend everyone to have it 4. Egg n Chicken Pancake Sandwich: The most innovative sandwich which was basically a sandwich, but instead of bread it had pancakes. An innovative concept and surely worth a try 5. Veg Loaded Potatoes: As the name suggests, it was basically veggies inside a potato base. The taste was very good and worth a try 6. Porky Delight: This was mainly pork wrapped inside a crepe and the taste was good and it is one of the recommended food in the restaurant and the taste is just very good 7. Choconut Brownie Crepe: We all had brownies with chocolate sauce and ice cream, but what about all this wrapped in a crepe? Trust me, it tastes like heaven 8. Choco Muffins (2pcs): The muffins are worth a try and the taste is just very good 9. Gondhoraj chicken with herbed butter rice and sauteed veggies: A full platter as the name suggests and it was good and so fulfilling 10. Chicken lasagna: The heaviest food among the whole list and its taste will just mesmerize you and you will love it Among all these, My top picks are 1. Choconut brownie crepe 2. Egg n chicken pancake sandwich 3. Cool cucumber Fizz -If you ever go there, you "MUST" try these