Enjoy More Than 15 Flavours Of Popsicles At Fruktville

Frozen treats have been around as long as humanity has been able to harness ice. it is loved and enjoyed by all age groups. Fruktville has finally arrived in the city of joy after serving 7 states with over 27 outlets in the country. They bring you with the best of both worlds with more than 15 plus varieties of popsicles and Italian gelatos perfected in India. Located right beside Haldirams in the Horizon building at ground floor they are serving some unique Gelatos, Shakes, Waffles, Popsciels and other savoury items. The accommodation is around 10 to 12 people at a time with a small live kitchen inside. Choose from Triple Berry to Tamarind Chilly to Tangy Orange to White Chocolate and Red Velvet, Pineapple Mint every flavour is natural with real fruit pulp infused. We love their Tamarind Chilly, it leaves your taste buds tantalized wanting more of it. The tanginess of tamarind and spiciness of chilli is a lethal combination. The Tangy Orange has a slice of orange infused in the pop. Other includes Mango, Oreo chocolate, Rabri and Nuts, Berry and vanilla, Lime sorbet and the choices are innumerable. The Rabri popsicles are a win-win and it's an absolute delight. With a mixture of Rabri and nuts in a form of Popsicle is something different you can find here. The prices are ranged from INR 60 to INR 90. Also, they have options of gelatos namely Strawberry Cheesecake, Belgium Dark Chocolate, Blueberry, Mango, etc. Our favourite is the Strawberry Cheesecake which comes at 120 per scoop and it's worth giving a try. Looking for some savouries? Cafe Tatva inside the Fruktville store serves your Burgers, Pizza's, Sandwiches, Wraps, and Beverages like Mojito, Cold Coffee etc. The chef here is said to have been working with the Marriot group and ITC with his great culinary experience is here to provide some awesome appetizers. The Herb Grilled Chicken Burger and Peri-Peri burger is a must-try here. The most interesting thing which attracted us is their house special sauces. They do not use any packaged items or artificial flavours for it. Be it the Red Sauce for Pasta or Pizza Dough or French Fries everything is freshly made here which enhances the taste of the dishes more. They are yet to open in multiple locations and currently functional in Exide beside Haldirams. Must try includes : 1. Strawberry Cheesecake Gelato 2. Tamarind Chilly Pops 3. White Chocolate and Red Velvet Pops 4. Lime Sorbet Pops 5. Peri-Peri Chicken Burger. 6. Herb-Grilled Sandwich