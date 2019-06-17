Episode One is a new club launched a few days back. They serve awesome drinks and food along with great hospitality. It is a huge area with different seating areas also with stunning decor and ambience. Moreover, they are also serving hookahs with amazing flavours. So, it's a must visit place for all the foodies out there.
Drop By This New Cool Bar For Amazing Food & Hookah Sessions
Lounges
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae, Family
