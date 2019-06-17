Drop By This New Cool Bar For Amazing Food & Hookah Sessions

Lounges

Episode One

Topsia, Kolkata
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Trinity Towers, 1st Floor, 83, Topsia, Kolkata

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Episode One is a new club launched a few days back. They serve awesome drinks and food along with great hospitality. It is a huge area with different seating areas also with stunning decor and ambience. Moreover, they are also serving hookahs with amazing flavours. So, it's a must visit place for all the foodies out there.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae, Family

