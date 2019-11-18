This Place In Topsia Is All About Celebrating The 'Aazaad' State Of Mind With Awesome Food & Taptails

This place in Topsia has recreated the look of those age-old Gymkhanas and elite clubs but without the snobbishness, tacky dress code and elitism of one. We thought we'd stop by.

Episode One is all about celebrating the free state of mind - the huge wall art that's got 'Aazaadi' written in Hindi is proof enough. The walls are adorned with paintings of colonial rulers but with a twist - they are shown with modern-day gadgets like headsets and mobile phones (getting rid of the colonial hangover and how!). It's divided into five sections - Taproom (for their signature taptails), Ballroom (dance like non one's watching), Verandah (sheesha and smokes), Library (book readings, private meetings) and The Chambers (private parties) - and done up well enough for you to enjoy a private time with your loved ones.

They offer a wide selection of Chinese, Thai, North Indian, Italian, Asian and Continental cuisines and don't even get us started on how flavourful and heavenly they taste. The Spicy Mushroom Dumplings (try it even if you hate mushrooms from the core of your heart. Trust us, it's that good!), Crispy Chicken Bao, Asparagus Tempura Sushi Roll and the Cheetos Crusted Mini Sliders are a must-try while you're here. The Pan-Fried Noodles and the Dal Makhani-Butter Naan combo are one of the best we've had in a long time. Finish all of it with their Rum and Raisin Cheesecake that's got flavoured rum in it and is topped with jelly, rich cream and mint leaves.

How can you leave without trying their signature taptails? Basically, it's cocktails (instead of beer!) being poured out of a tap. How cool is that! We tried the Blue Tea Concoction that comes with butterfly pea blue tea, gondhoraj, elder flower and gin and absolutely loved it! Berries and Rose, Mai Tai and Spill the Tea are also worth trying.