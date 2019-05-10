Eureka! Found An Awesome Pawsome Cafe In The Heart Of City!

The Green House is a cafe with good food and happy paws all around.😎 What a beautiful scene we had on last day at The Green House Kolkata. This outlet is at Keyatala Lane, Hindustan Park very close to Fillers. Food tasted: Fish and chips Aam Panna & Gondhoraj mojito: They're the perfect options to beat the heat, trust me on that! Grilled chicken with parsley butter rice. It was filling and super delicious. *Highly recommended for a pet🐕lover!