Eureka! Found An Awesome Pawsome Cafe In The Heart Of City!

Cafes

The Green House

Salt Lake, Kolkata
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

BF-186, 5th Cross Road, Sector 1, Salt Lake City, Kolkata

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The Green House is a cafe with good food and happy paws all around.😎 What a beautiful scene we had on last day at The Green House Kolkata. This outlet is at Keyatala Lane, Hindustan Park very close to Fillers. Food tasted: Fish and chips Aam Panna & Gondhoraj mojito: They're the perfect options to beat the heat, trust me on that! Grilled chicken with parsley butter rice. It was filling and super delicious. *Highly recommended for a pet🐕lover!

What Could Be Better?

Well, the appetizers could have been better and less salty.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae, Pets

