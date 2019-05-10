The Green House is a cafe with good food and happy paws all around.😎 What a beautiful scene we had on last day at The Green House Kolkata. This outlet is at Keyatala Lane, Hindustan Park very close to Fillers. Food tasted: Fish and chips Aam Panna & Gondhoraj mojito: They're the perfect options to beat the heat, trust me on that! Grilled chicken with parsley butter rice. It was filling and super delicious. *Highly recommended for a pet🐕lover!
Eureka! Found An Awesome Pawsome Cafe In The Heart Of City!
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Well, the appetizers could have been better and less salty.
₹500 - ₹1,000
Big Group, Bae, Pets
