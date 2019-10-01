This European Themed Vegetarian Restaurant Believes In Minimalism!

At To Die For, it's about minimalism. Le Corden Bleu chef Shashvat Dhandhania believes in keeping the visual minimal so the plate it can be busy and be heard. The focus is on sauces, dressing and garnishes that requires to bring a dish together. The airy ambiance soaked with natural lighting due to this glass ceiling makes it a place to die for. This European themed restaurant is primarily a vegetarian restaurant, which also serves eggs. We started off with some salads and small bites. Quinoa Salad in balsamic vinaigrette with mixed greens and ricotta. Tomato Bread and Cheese Toast is homemade tomato bread with parmesan cheese sauce topped with some sundried tomatoes and sides of olive paste and tomato sauce. Sautéed Asparagus served on bed of mashed potatoes and topped with perfectly poached egg. Pumpkin Steak with feta cheese mousse, rocket lettuce caperberries and parmesan lavache. Eggplant Parmesan is an excellent substitute to meatless lasagne. In mains, explored though Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe with butter and pink peppercorn sauce, Beetroot Risotto with mascarpone and Ricotta Gnocchi with artichokes. To finish in sweet note, dig into Pecan Tart served with vanilla chantilly and pear poached in orange juice. Vanilla Panna Cotta with orange chilli sauce, dehydrated orange slice and orange marmalade. And finally to rejuvenate my taste buds enjoyed few scoops of Raspberry Sorbet. Bro Tip: Must try Tomato Bread, Spaghetti, Eggplant Parmesan and Sorbet.