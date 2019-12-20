Everything's Delicious About This Rustic New Eatery At Sodepur

How do you pen down an experience that's more of nostalgia rather than a systematic review? You write from the heart of course! And that's how I'm going to start my tryst with this gem of an eating house. It's a moment of joy for people of Sodepur, as Delicious Taverna has made its way into their neighbourhood promising a wonderful dining experience thereafter. I can surely vouch for that having been there myself. Now, this hidden abode of delicious food is carefully located on the main road (Amravati More), opposite to Domino's. The entrance might not come off as all that extravagant at a glance, but you take a step inside the small alley that leads to the inside, and a surprise should be waiting for you. Soft fairy light bulbs and a rustic wooden decor impresses big time. Their menu is quite the stunner, housing a variety of dishes from more than one cuisine and it might leave you feeling spoiled for choices. But fret not, I'll help in that regard. These are the absolute must-haves as I found out: Start with some of their best starters such as - • Corn Salt & Pepper - Crispy corn tossed with subtle spices and served on crunchy papad. This is just the appetizer to start a good meal. • Malai Tangri Kebab - This right here deserves a special mention! Abundantly marinated with reshmi masala, and generously topped with creamy malai, this is a Kebab of dreams. Must try! Moving on to the heavier part: • Steamed fish in Chilli orange sauce - The balance of flavours is spot on with the soft fish adding to the much-needed warmth. A wonderful oriental dish to team with Singapore Meifoon or Hakka noodles. • Chicken Massaman Curry - sort of a dhania chicken, but even better. This Indian chicken dish will surprise you with its tricky taste. Recommended for sure! Team with their fragrant Dum Pulao. As they say, there's always room for dessert. Darsaan with ice cream is an evergreen combination that never fails to impress after a fulfilling feast. Also, you can cool your tastebuds in between with the amazing range of mocktails they offer. I tried Strawberry Blossom and Virgin Mojito. Both were well made and quite refreshing. All's well that ends well. And with this, I ended my visit to this blooming new place that will surely make its mark in the Sodepur area in the upcoming days.