Explore The Taste Of Highways At This Newly Launched Outlet!

Midnight cravings and Dhaba food are very well connected. A place with no fancy décor but the rustic flavour of the wholesome food brings in people from near and far. Yes, it's the fondness for Dhaba food that is close to our heart and are inevitably the best part of a long drive or a post-late-night movie offering cheap comfort food. So fasten your seat belts, set your gear and drive to explore the taste of highways at the newly opened restaurant in the city - Lucky Da Dhaba at the former place Bohemian. One of my favourite star chef Joymalya Banerjee, crowned with glory for his culinary excellence, crafting artful fusion dishes with a touch of Bohemian flair first time in Kolkata needs no introduction. Now its time for Joymalya to showcase his talent by redefining the taste of Dhaba food. Come and explore your fondness for good food, cheering with great boozes by spending quality time with friends and family amid quirky decor In Frame- Malai Wali Mutton Chaap - If you are a chaap lover must try this. Though it sounds like the main course dish, the innovativeness lies in the fact, that it's served as an appetizer. The scintillating lip-smacking Chaap. Slow-cooked chops in a nutty rich malai marinade gravy of Indian spices - like cardamom, cinnamon, saffron, with that fatty oil oozing from its side and cooked in its juices, to give that deep flavour intact. Tastes delicious, with all the spices seeping into the tender, highly fragrant, juicy meat. Chicken Cheese Kebab - The soft, juicy, creamy chicken marinated with cream and cheese is delicious, melt-in-your-mouth. Naan - More like a Kamiri Naan adding that extra softness and fluffiness to the bread with a slightly tangy taste that is where lies the uniqueness. Daal Makhani - Authentic flavours from Punjab. The velvety, buttery smooth black lentil simmered for long hours with tomato puree, butter and cream are always diners love. The flavoursome exotic spices touched the buds. Ladoos and Ice Cream - Our much-loved taste of tradition from Bengal - Ladoo and luxurious mithai of India - Besan Ke Ladoo meets the eternal love - Icecream, drizzled with a light touch of Kesar syrup. Guarantees to crave for more.