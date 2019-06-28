New Place In The Heart Of The City Which Has A Variety Of Hookah To Choose From

Mugs & Shots serves some awesome food and drinks along with some mind-blowing cocktails and mocktails too! The best part is they serve hookah, not only the normal ones but the Alcohol Hookha! Yes, you heard it right. They have a wide range of options in Hookha, Food and Drinks. Do give it a try since they offer excellent veg food. Don't forget to try food from their special menu. The decor and ambience are pretty simple and classy but attractive enough to draw you inside. Get in and cool down your self with a "Blue Dragon" (The better version of Red Bull. Must try things over here: "Rum Base Hookah" and "Ice Bucket Hookah" "Irish Cappuccino" and "Hot chocolate" from the Mocktails section From the Cocktails "Pina colada Shots" Now, for food: "Cream Cheese Garlic Maggi (vodka)" "Mexican Crispy Chicken", "Pesto Chicken Pizza", "Mexican Rice with Jacket Potato" or "Enchiladas Non-Veg" In desserts "Cheese Cake" will make you happy!