Kolkata! How About Some Eco-Friendly Fabrics To Tailor Your Clothes This Time?

F-Studio, a Surat-based brand, offers an unending range of fabrics for your apparel needs. Now let's ditch the readymade and go for tailor-made clothing to suit our fashion whims. Located in Landsdowne, the best part about the store is that all the fabrics here are natural and dyeable.

Eco-friendly is the word of the hour. And nothing better than to imbue them in our attire, right? Think silk, georgette, chiffon, velvet, satin, brocade, linen, cotton or crepe, and you will be inundated with a huge range of materials to choose from. You can always go for their cotton variations with ikat, floral and butta prints. But we would suggest you to browse the silk and linen section.

In silk, you can choose from pure munga, matka, Banarasi brocade, habutai, dupion and raw silk. We could only imagine getting a beautiful tunic, kurti or men's shirt made from a certain embroidered munga silk fabric, available for INR 950/mtr. Or you can opt for the beige butta patterned raw silk fabric, priced at INR 1,020/mtr, which can be perfect for a men's full sleeve kurta.

Women can't leave the store without exploring their georgette collection. We liked a certain jaal embroidered fabric, which can work wonders if you are planning to get a skirt stitched (we wouldn't mind a draped kurti as well!).