Love A Traditional Italian Pizza? Then, Head To This Quaint Restaurant On Allenby Road Today

Let's admit it! Pizza is love. There's nothing like it. And, if it's an authentic Italy-style pizza (not the Indianised version served in most restaurants!), well, then, nothing beats that really! We're sure those of you who love pizza and Italian food, in general, will agree that Fabbrica Della Pizza on Allenby Road does some of the best ones.

One of the prettiest restaurants in town, Fabbrica will take you on a trip to an Italian village with painted walls, potted pink flowers and wooden tables. The entrance itself is stunning with its wooden door and floral pelmet. The soothing music and pretty lights just add to the mood.

If classic and traditional Italian is your thing, then this is where you should be. The pizza crusts are slightly thicker with sauces on the side for you to dunk those crusts into. The first in the city to introduce the Naepolitan style, Fabbrica lets you create your own pizza with a variety of veggies or chicken/ham/bacon, cheese, sauces and toppings. The Quattro Formaggio (tomatoes and four types of cheese) and the Napoletana (tomato, black olives, anchovies, capers and red chillies with fior di latte cheese) is what we live for. Prefer pasta and risotto? Go for their Spaghetti Di Gamberi or Risotto Primavera - flavourful and delectable.

But the star of the show has to be the Pizza Al Nutella. It's a dream dish for every Nutella lover - four slices of freshly-baked pizza with generous amounts of the chocolate-y spread sprinkled with roasted almonds. We’re craving for it already!

Don’t wait! Head to this beautiful, quaint restaurant now for Italy-like feels right here in Kolkata.