Take Images From Pinterest And Make Your Outfits For Half The Cost At This Tailoring Shop

What this tailoring shop offers is reliable and quality service that might be difficult to find in other tailoring stores. And the break-neck speed at which they will deliver your clothes is an added plus. They are also into altering apparels. Lost some weight and those old trousers are too loose to wear? Take them to Fashion House and they will reduce the waist size according to your needs for just INR 80. Not just that, give them the unused skirts which you have abandoned and let them transform the skirts into smart palazzos by weaving their magic wand – tailoring machines. A complete transformation can cost you between INR 450 - INR 500.

They charge a meagre INR 500 for making a salwar-kameez. In case you liked the lehenga that your favourite actress was wearing on a particular occasion, find the image and take it to them. The making charge for their lehengas starts from INR 900. Boys and men worry not! You can rely on them for a pair of shirt and trousers. Just show them the catalogue, and they will be on their machines right away to give you the perfect look. Normally, the shirts can be made for INR 250 and trousers for INR 500. But the cost will vary according to the design, and this is applicable for both men’s and women’s wear.

