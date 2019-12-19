Make Sure Your Wedding Is Pinterest Worthy Thanks To Decor From This Florist In Alipore

Felora flower boutique stocks a variety of fresh, vibrant flowers such as roses, tulips, orchids, carnations, sunflowers and chrysanthemums to name a few. Whether you need flowers for your BFF’s birthday or parents’ anniversary or for your wedding, these guys will have you sorted.

Felora has flowers for every occasion. They also do flower decorations for events, parties and wedding functions. Wanna surprise your special someone with a vase of roses or a thoughtfully arranged mix of her favourite flowers? This boutique will do it for you and also deliver them at your desired location. Opt for a Basket Full of Love comprising 50 roses or a bouquet of 20 roses along with a cute teddy bear.

All you brides out there! Check out their range of bridal hand bouquets comprising beautiful, fresh roses. Felora also does décor for occasions like sangeet mehendi and wedding ceremonies. Baby in the house? Opt for their bouquet designed especially for the occasion.