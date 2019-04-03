Men, These 7 Kolkata Labels Are Perfect For A Festive Wardrobe

Indigo is on the rise in the fashion scene, and keeping with the trend, Byloom has a whole new range of shirts and kurtas dyed in blue. Team it up with their multi-coloured khadi cotton dhutis (available with both plain and intricate borders) and stunning jackets (they are styled with an interesting semi-Mandarin collar) for a complete 'Bangali Babu' style. For a more casual look try their white cotton khadi shirts that come with tiny embroidered details in blue and white. There are also Byloom's signature multi-coloured solid kurtas to pick from if you are looking for a distinct look. Prices of the shirts and dhotis start at INR 900, and the jackets at INR 2,400.