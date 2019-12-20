This Eating Joint For Years Has Been The Ideal Dating Spot For College And School Goers

Fillers and nostalgia are almost synonymous with one another. Situated in Southern Avenue, right opposite Vivekananda Park (VP), Fillers has been the adda joint for several teenagers and school students for years now.

Planning to order a quick snack or cooler under a budget? Fillers is the place to be. One of Kolkata's most iconic eating joint and hangout spots, it's mostly a takeaway joint. Nothing beats munching your food amidst your gang sitting by the pavement.

And when we are talking about Fillers, we have to mention their slush. It is nothing but flavoured iced drinks, perfect for quenching your thirst after an intense game of football in VP. Fillers is good for quick bites like boiled masala corn, pav bhaji, fries, coffee, grilled sandwiches, and the likes. Even though the entire menu is vegetarian, you will not feel the need to have non-veg nibbles. Because they are so damn good!

The menu has a lot of other options to choose from. Our personal favourites from the sandwich section would be the capsicum tomato cheese toast, Bombay grilled sandwich and baked beans with toast. And if you like to stick to basics, then masala or garlic french fries and cold coffee with ice-cream can work wonders here (and will save you a lot of money too!).