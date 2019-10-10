Willing To Shell A Little Extra? Then Head To These Fine Dining Restaurants In The City
Yauatcha
The first Michelin star restaurant to have opened doors in the city, Yauatcha in Quest Mall serves some of the best dim sums in the city. The small balls of goodness carefully crafted by their master chefs taste heavenly. We absolutely love their seafood dim sums. Watch out for special menus and offers during the festive season.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Baan Thai
For an authentic Thai food experience, head to Baan Thai at The Oberoi hotel in Dharamtala. With hand carved statues, artefacts, wooden masks and a life-size Buddha to bless you as you enter, Baan Thai is sure to make your visit a memorable one. They source their ingredients directly from Thailand for you to enjoy the best that the country has to offer. Order the Baan Thai Kaeng Luang (Chef’s Special Homemade Thai Yellow Curry) - you'll leave wanting for more.
- Price for two: ₹ 4000
Grace
For a taste of quintessential Bengal with a modern twist, visit Grace - a vegetarian restaurant located inside the Kolkata Centre for Creativity. With plush white surroundings and minimalist interiors, the space is as much a visual treat as gastronomical. The Bengal Black Rice with Thai Green Curry is our favourite. All their ingredients are locally sourced and you won't have to worry about too much oil or sauces that you usually find in meals at regular eateries.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Riyasat
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Royal Vega
Eat like a king at one of the newest fine dining restaurants in town. Royal Vega is a pure vegetarian restaurant that offers appetising, traditional thalis in a luxurious setting with sophisticated seating arrangements. Their meals include 300-year-old sheherwali delicacies. Choose from their set menus and gear up for a truly royal meal served in silverware.
- Price for two: ₹ 3500
Zen - The Park
Zen, located inside the The Park Hotel, offers Chinese, Thai and Japanese cuisines. The Chinese food, specially, is extremely popular among diners. So is the sushi - it's one of the best in the city. We'd definitely recommend the sushi platter and the Lamb Pickle Chilli in Oyster Sauce.
- Price for two: ₹ 5000
Capella - AltAir Boutique Hotel
Located on the 20th floor of AltAir Boutique Hotel, Capella is your go-to rooftop lounge if you're willing to shell some extra bucks. With a breathtaking view of the entire city and a scrumptious spread, this one is sure going to be a memorable experience. Enjoy gourmet delights and cocktails while enjoying groovy DJ music or live gigs.
- Price for two: ₹ 2700
Mae Kong
This restaurant inside Kenilworth Hotel offers a wide variety of Oriental dishes in an elegant and sophisticated setting. Enjoy a nice selection of Thai curries, noodles, wontons, rice bowls, soups, appetisers and desserts. Opt for their gooey Cottage Cheese and Celery Dumplings and then go for their special Mae Kong Buddha Rice Bowl for mains.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Chinoiserie
If Chinese and Seafood is what gets you going, then head to Chinoiserie in Taj Bengal. With simple yet sophisticated interiors, this restaurant is known for its Sichuan and Cantonese food. Their dim sums and Classic Hanoi Grilled fish with Dill and Turmeric are to-die-for. The desserts are great too!
- Price for two: ₹ 5000
Pa Pa Ya
Open kitchen and bar, embroidered chairs, panoramic city views, private dining, artistic decor and, of course, a flavoursome and delightful Asian spread - that's Pa Pa Ya for you. You can't miss out on the Crispy Lotus stem as well as their selection of sushi and sashimi. No matter what you eat, finish it off with the Flaming Chocolate Ball - we're craving for it already!
- Price for two: ₹ 2100
