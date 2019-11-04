Looking For Kickass Fabric Options? Head To This Store In Kankurgachi For The Best Ones

We went scouting in Kankurgachi and came across this beautiful fabric store called Firefly that, we think, you must check out.

If you're someone who prefers sewing their own threads, then this is the perfect store for you. Firefly stocks all kinds of fabrics from the usual to cotton and silks to printed, imported and embroidered ones. Think ikat, chanderi, dola silk, Mysore and Madras silk, satin, organza, net, velvet, chiffon, georgette, linen as well as dyed, pure and lining fabrics. The store also keeps dupattas, pure sarees and kalis fabric.

You must check out their cotton variations in ikat, buta and floral prints. The silk section is a must while you're here. We're sure you won't be able to leave empty-handed. They also do digitally printed fabrics to stitch scarves, dresses, tops and kurtis. No matter the colour, print or embroidery - you name it and they have it! Use those fabrics to make any kind of apparel you want - from regular shirts and tops to suits, kurtis, sarees, blouses and skirts.

Go for an embroidered kora cotton fabric or a cotton flex fabric if you're looking to get casual or office-wear tops and kurtis stitched. The solid colours in cotton or khadi fabrics will make for great kurtas for both men and women. In silk, we'd recommend the munga, matka, Dupion or habutai variations. You can totally rock a shirt or kurta made of any of these fabrics.

Prices start at INR 50 per metre and go up to INR 5,000 per metre.