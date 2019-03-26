Kolkata's Got A Fashion Truck & It's A Modish Store On Wheels For Trendy Shopping With Trippy Music!

If the large local street markets like Gariahat, Barrabazar, Hatibagan and others aren't proof enough, then Kolkata's first fashion tram and fashion truck should tell you just how much we love to bring our fashion to the streets. Gravity Gearr is the latest move, and this black-and-gold Tata Ace truck parked on Mirza Ghalib Street is where shopping goes on an overdrive with a pump of thumping trippy music and bright Gaba and LED lights.

You've got to have wool on your eyes and cotton in your ears to not spot this glamourous and sleek DIY-decorated truck that opens up on all sides and stands parked opposite Sasha Fair Trade Store, a stone throw away from Park Street. Fashionable and trendy on point, the collection will remind you of Janpath's preppy streetwear collection, only you can pocket it at a much affordable price (tees starts at INR 200, shirts for INR 300, pants for INR 350, kurtis for INR 400).

You can sure be too sexy for your shoes, but when you can pick blingy sky high heels or funky red Derby shoes or even copies of Ted Baker and LV sliders for just INR 500, it would be foolhardy to give it a miss. Started by 5 friends who have trained and employed local youths, much like the uniformed service staffs at high end stores, these guys will make you feel no less than a celeb with loyalty cards, photographs and even a warm chat about their state government promoted unique store.