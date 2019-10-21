Head To These 5 Best Sweet-Spots In The City To Taste The Authentic Roshogollas

Supposedly the birthplace of this sweet delicacy. K.C. Das is where you should be headed if you are looking to get soft and syrupy roshogollas. They serve some of the best varieties of rosogollas in the city - whether you want them plain or stuffed with jaggery or saffron. if you’re conscious about the calories but don’t want to miss out on the best roshogollas in town, they have sugar-free ones too. While you’re there, don’t forget to try their rossomalai, chamcham, lalmohan, misti doi and kesar raj bhog. Their canned roshogollas are perfect for travelling, carry them anywhere you want without worrying about spillage.

