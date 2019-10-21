Although Durga Pujo is behind us the festivities are far from over and what better way to celebrate than bingeing on delicious white spongy balls of chhana dipped in a light sugary syrup a.k.a. rosogollas. Head to these five mishti shops to taste the best that the city has to offer.
Head To These 5 Best Sweet-Spots In The City To Taste The Authentic Roshogollas
Although Durga Pujo is behind us the festivities are far from over and what better way to celebrate than bingeing on delicious white spongy balls of chhana dipped in a light sugary syrup a.k.a. rosogollas. Head to these five mishti shops to taste the best that the city has to offer.
KC Das
Supposedly the birthplace of this sweet delicacy. K.C. Das is where you should be headed if you are looking to get soft and syrupy roshogollas. They serve some of the best varieties of rosogollas in the city - whether you want them plain or stuffed with jaggery or saffron. if you’re conscious about the calories but don’t want to miss out on the best roshogollas in town, they have sugar-free ones too. While you’re there, don’t forget to try their rossomalai, chamcham, lalmohan, misti doi and kesar raj bhog. Their canned roshogollas are perfect for travelling, carry them anywhere you want without worrying about spillage.
- Price for two: ₹ 100
Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick
One of the oldest sweet shops in Kolkata, this legendary outlet was started by 20-year-old Ganesh Chandra Mullick who came to Kolkata from Konnagar in 1885, and now it is a household name. you won’t be able to resist their baked roshogollas layered with malai rabri. If you have a sweet tooth, you won’t be able to resist the authentic Rosogollas from this prestigious sweet shop in Kolkata. The sweet shop has high standards and offers a variety of desserts and bakery items also. The seasonal delicacies they offer, like aamer sandesh and mango doi in summers as well as rosogolla and jolbhora sandesh with nalen gur in winters - are unmissable.
- Price for two: ₹ 100
Chittaranjan Mistanna Bhandar
One of Kolkata’s oldest sweets shop, known for its mouth-watering rosogollas, Chittaranjan Mishtanna Bhandar located in the Sovabazar area of North Kolkata should be on your must visit list. Other than roshogollas, you will fall in love with their chocolate sandesh, malai chamcham, gulab jamun and madhuporko.
- Price for two: ₹ 100
Doran Sweets & Snacks
This tiny sweet shop tucked away on the very busy Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road is a hidden gem serving the most delicious variety of roshogollas that will leave a lasting impression and will have you coming back for more. Their sandesh and singhara combo make for that perfect evening snack.
Gokul Shree Rasgulla Shop
If you have had enough of the plain jane variety of roshogollas, get experimental with this sweet shop near Lansdowne Market that offers over 20 types of flavoured roshogollas. Sample this: Pomegranate and Mint, Ginger, Kesar Cardamom, Green Chilli, Rose Petal and more such exotic flavours.
- Price for two: ₹ 100
Comments (0)