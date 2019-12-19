Plan A Date At This Cute Little Cafe In Tollygunge

Excellent! Tolly Date Cafe, a small new cafe about 30 seating place. With sophisticated Interior and music. And above all lip-smacking food at pocket-friendly pricing. Which most of the cafe lacks. I love the place so much. They are serving an illish thali for only 350/- and it was just finger-licking good. They also have a wide range of Tea Collection. And a very appetizing menu to cherish upon. Staffs and Service are very promising. Recommend Dishes are: 1. Fish and Chips 2. All Meat Platter 3. Crispy Fried Chicken 4. Chicken Sandwich 5. Spanish Omelette 6. Illlish Combo. Quality and Quantity are excellent and sufficient for 2. Pocket pinch is very much reasonable. It's located in a peaceful location in the by lane behind Ashok Nagar bazar a stone-throwing distance from the Tollygunge Metro Station. And if you are lucky enough you may meet some Tollywood stars too. So, overall it's a must-visit place for all.