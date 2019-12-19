Flex Your Muscles And Get Into Shape At Kolkata's Newest Gym

img-gallery-featured
Gyms

Flex Plex Fitness

Bhowanipur, Kolkata
4.6

Happy Prestige Building, 2nd Floor, 82, Harish Mukherjee Road, Bhowanipore, Kolkata

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Are you doing your jumpin' jacks right? If not, you can join Flex Plex on Harish Mukherjee Road to shed those extra kilos and get fit. It's understandable if you have been munching too much of Quattro Formaggios or Raviolis. But if you want to get into shape, then the trainers at Flex Plex can you help you out with a diet chart and a strict exercise routine.

Flex Plex also offers a #30daystransformation programme wherein you can control your diet and get into shape by doing a lot of cardio -- a combination of kettle swings, planks, lumberjacks, push-ups, squats and leg raise. This can be coupled with treadmill, cross trainer, skipping and crunches.

More so, the gym has entered into a strategic association with Team Peter's led by Vipin Peter. Team Peter's is one of country's leading contest prep and online training provider team with hundreds of clients and successful transformation under their name. This is an additional perk to join the gym if you are having second thoughts!

Pro-Tip

Deciding to join now? Well you are in luck, because they are extending their Pujo offers, which comes to INR 6,000 for a quarterly membership, INR 10,000 for a half-yearly membership and INR 15,000 for an annual membership.
Gyms

Flex Plex Fitness

Bhowanipur, Kolkata
4.6

Happy Prestige Building, 2nd Floor, 82, Harish Mukherjee Road, Bhowanipore, Kolkata

image-map-default