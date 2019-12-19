Flex Your Muscles And Get Into Shape At Kolkata's Newest Gym

Are you doing your jumpin' jacks right? If not, you can join Flex Plex on Harish Mukherjee Road to shed those extra kilos and get fit. It's understandable if you have been munching too much of Quattro Formaggios or Raviolis. But if you want to get into shape, then the trainers at Flex Plex can you help you out with a diet chart and a strict exercise routine.

Flex Plex also offers a #30daystransformation programme wherein you can control your diet and get into shape by doing a lot of cardio -- a combination of kettle swings, planks, lumberjacks, push-ups, squats and leg raise. This can be coupled with treadmill, cross trainer, skipping and crunches.

More so, the gym has entered into a strategic association with Team Peter's led by Vipin Peter. Team Peter's is one of country's leading contest prep and online training provider team with hundreds of clients and successful transformation under their name. This is an additional perk to join the gym if you are having second thoughts!

