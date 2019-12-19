Head To This Iconic Multi-Cuisine Restaurant For Old-School Kolkata Vibes

Floriana on Russel Street can rightly be called one of Park Street's pride. Owned by the Sutton group, a 107-year old seeds company, Floriana exudes a colonial charm but yet is very well spread out and airy.

We took the seat by the windowpane, overlooking Russel Street. Even the chairs exude vintage vibes. You can always enjoy a royal dining experience like we did! What's cute is that they have grass cover on top of the lounge seats separated by flower sticks in the middle.

The restaurant serves Chinese, Continental and north Indian food. We tried the shrimp cocktail for starters and spiced it up a bit with Tabasco sauce. The quantity was sufficient for two persons. It would have been no less than a sin to not order any Continental cuisine here. Hence, we decided to treat ourselves with their Chicken Stroganoff. The herbed rice was made to perfection with a buttery glaze, topped with the right amount of cream cheese. We didn't regret even a single spoon of it. As accompaniment we ordered an orange blossom mocktail -- a rich blend of soda and milk.

Since they didn't have much options under desserts, we opted for the Orange Blossom Mocktail to end things on a sweet note. (Yes we can sip mocktails in the end as well!)