Looking to gift a flower bouquet to your parents on their anniversary? Or want floral decorations for a party or occasion? Hit up these florist shops in south Kolkata for all your floral needs.
Hit Up These Shops In South Kolkata For All Your Flowers, Gifts & Floral Decor Needs
The Bloom Room
The Bloom Room stocks fresh as well as artificial flowers, show pieces and different decorative gift products. You’ll find fresh flowers as well as hand-picked imported artificial flowers, home decor items like foliage, show pieces and vases..And guess what? They have those rare black roses and rainbow roses at their store! Need to deck up your home or work space? They’ll do that as well just the way you like it.
Felora
This flower boutique in Alipore is your go-to store for all things floral. From wedding to baby showers, they make sure the ceremony is fit for Pinterest! Felora stocks a variety of fresh, vibrant flowers such as roses, tulips, orchids, carnations, sunflowers and chrysanthemums to name a few. Whether you need flowers for your BFF’s birthday or for your wedding, these guys will have you sorted.
Papillon House Of Flowers
From flower bouquets and baskets to floral décor for parties, functions and even cars, this place does it all. You’ll find all kinds of flowers here – roses, lilies, carnations, anthuriums, chrysanthemums, orchids and summer tulips to name a few. Get your car adorned with flowers for your D-Day or take your wedding look several notches higher with their floral jewellery options!
Fiorella
Fiorella is here to sort all your gifting woes. Their products are niche, pretty and everything you want your gift to be. They mostly work with luxury flower box bouquets but now have also come up with Infinity Roses that apparently last a year and they sure look like a dream. They also source chocolates, champagnes, perfumes and more from around the country in case you're looking for more gift ideas.
Floral World
This shop in Bhowanipore stocks all kinds of flowers - orchids, carnations, lilies, gerberas, tulips, dahlias or roses, they've got a lot of varieties - both local and imported. They have cake and flower combos too at affordable rates. Wanna surprise your BFF early morning or at midnight, these guys will make sure you do with their midnight and same day delivery service. You can also order online if you want.
Golden Petals
Golden Petals does beautiful flower creations to make the occasion extremely special and memorable for your loved ones. They also do cakes, floral jewellery, gift hampers on different themes and stunning flower baskets besides decorations for weddings, functions, parties and events. They also run a design school for those interested in learning about flowers, wedding trousseau packing, techniques to preserve flowers, flower retailing and more.
Baisakhi's
Besides their flower bouquets, it's their decor ideas and designs that left us impressed. They do decor for corporate events, functions, weddings, occasions and parties - done so beautifully that it'll leave you stunned. Their floral installations and orchestrations are equally beautiful and sure to add a touch of elegance and sophistication to any occasion.
Ritu's Flowers
This shop in Jodhpur Park uses the freshest and seasonal flowers for your o gift to your loved ones. All of it is arranged by hand by their local florists delivered wherever you want - within the city, country or even abroad! Wanna arrange a gift or bouquet last-minute? No problem. Hit them up and their same day delivery service will ensure you are able to send you love to your dear one on time.
Pradhan Florist
Easily one of the best flower shops we've come across, Pradhan Florist does roses, lilies, carnations, gerberas, orchids and mixed flowers in different kinds of arrangements - bunch, basket, heart-shaped or vase. They also have combo options. You can pair your bouquet with a cake, teddy bear, fruits, chocolates or sweets. They do gift hampers comprising the same as well.
Bengal Blooms
Bengal Blooms grows its own fillers and also supports local farmers. You'll find both local and exotic international flowers - real as well as artificial. Their floral experts and artists create the most wonderful flower arrangements using fresh flowers customised according to your liking. They also do flower decor for offices, homes, corporate events and occasions.
