While we are all caught up with the infamous Game of Thrones, The Brewhive in Sector V is making an offer you cannot refuse! Well, I drink and know things. From Blue Pea to Red Woman, order up some boozy royalty from the North, or the wrath of Khaleesi or even better, some sass from Olenna Tyrell. If all hell breaks loose, douse yourself in Fire and Ice. PS: Catch the screening of the latest GoT episodes at 8 pm every Monday here.
Got Fans! Winter Is Here At the Brewhive, Where Are You?
Pubs
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
- Wi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Bring your entire gang and cheer on!
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹5,00
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae
