Got Fans! Winter Is Here At the Brewhive, Where Are You?

img-gallery-featured
Pubs

The Brewhive

Salt Lake, Kolkata
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

PS Srijan Corporate Park, Tower 1, Retail 3, Sector 5, Salt Lake, Kolkata

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

While we are all caught up with the infamous Game of Thrones, The Brewhive in Sector V is making an offer you cannot refuse! Well, I drink and know things. From Blue Pea to Red Woman, order up some boozy royalty from the North, or the wrath of Khaleesi or even better, some sass from Olenna Tyrell. If all hell breaks loose, douse yourself in Fire and Ice. PS: Catch the screening of the latest GoT episodes at 8 pm every Monday here.

What Could Be Better?

Bring your entire gang and cheer on!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹5,00

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

Pubs

The Brewhive

Salt Lake, Kolkata
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

PS Srijan Corporate Park, Tower 1, Retail 3, Sector 5, Salt Lake, Kolkata

image-map-default