Check Out These Top Food Joints
Plate-de-Poultry
As the name suggests, this eatery is solely dedicated to poultry lovers aka egg and chicken connoisseurs. From chicken wings, chicken pakora, sausage, fry to egg pakora and egg devil, these are yum, filling and dirt cheap. We tried their cheese and jalapenos omlette, chicken sizzler and chicken grilled sandwich and absolutely loved the taste. But wait you're not allowed to leave unless you try their combos. Rice, salad, chicken or rice, salad, mushroom with paneer strips, priced around INR 200, these are a real steal.
- Price for two: ₹ 550
The Noodle Story
How about trying chopseuy with chopsticks! This kiosk in Lake Mall food court serves mouth-watering Asian and Chinese cuisines. As the name suggests, here you get to create stories with noodles. Just choose from your choice of noodles, ingredients, toppings and sauce and you're good to go. Their cute mini boxes and combos are equally tempting.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Tropical Chinese
Nothing can be more satiating than a plate of sizzlers on a rainy day. Or really any day! From fish, prawn, chicken to paneer sizzlers, the dramatic hiss of steam and aroma wafting through the air are sure to leave your craving for more. Besides, here you can also order the quintessential Chinese dishes (read noodles, rice and gravy) for a palatable experience.
- Price for two: ₹ 450
Crazy 4 Cakes
Nuff of Chinese and Conti. How about some sweet beginnings. If you're literally crazy for cakes, look no further. Black forest pastries to vanilla plum cake to chocolate cookies, their menu is a haven for all those with sweet tooth. Soft and delicious, these literally melt in the mouth.
- Price for two: ₹ 450
D Rajnikhant Dosa
If you're all for South Indian cuisine and at the same time an avid fan of superstar Rajinikanth, well... do we need to be more specific about what we're hinting at. This kiosk has dosas in various flavours and it's indeed a big deal to choose one. Paneer dosa, cheese dosa, manchurian dosa, pasta dosa, gun powder dosa, peri peri dosa to even pasta dosa, they have successfully managed to reinvent the humble alu dosa in varying flavours and concoctions.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
6 Ballygunge Place - Gup Shup
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Comments (0)