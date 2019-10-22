Check Out These Top Food Joints

Hungry - check; month-end - check; broke - check. If you're ticking all these boxes and somehow happen to be in Rashbehari area, then just hop into Lake Mall and head straight to the fourth floor. Quick bites, thalis, sweet dishes to tandoori tadka, you'll get all of these at super cheap rates. For a better preview, check out our list of top eateries/joints at Lake Mall food court. 

Plate-de-Poultry

As the name suggests, this eatery is solely dedicated to poultry lovers aka egg and chicken connoisseurs. From chicken wings, chicken pakora, sausage, fry to egg pakora and egg devil, these are yum, filling and dirt cheap. We tried their cheese and jalapenos omlette, chicken sizzler and chicken grilled sandwich and absolutely loved the taste. But wait you're not allowed to leave unless you try their combos. Rice, salad, chicken or rice, salad, mushroom with paneer strips, priced around INR 200, these are a real steal. 

The Noodle Story

How about trying chopseuy with chopsticks! This kiosk in Lake Mall food court serves mouth-watering Asian and Chinese cuisines. As the name suggests, here you get to create stories with noodles. Just choose from your choice of noodles, ingredients, toppings and sauce and you're good to go. Their cute mini boxes and combos are equally tempting.

Tropical Chinese

Nothing can be more satiating than a plate of sizzlers on a rainy day. Or really any day! From fish, prawn, chicken to paneer sizzlers, the dramatic hiss of steam and aroma wafting through the air are sure to leave your craving for more. Besides, here you can also order the quintessential Chinese dishes (read noodles, rice and gravy) for a palatable experience.

Crazy 4 Cakes

Nuff of Chinese and Conti. How about some sweet beginnings. If you're literally crazy for cakes, look no further. Black forest pastries to vanilla plum cake to chocolate cookies, their menu is a haven for all those with sweet tooth. Soft and delicious, these literally melt in the mouth. 

D Rajnikhant Dosa

If you're all for South Indian cuisine and at the same time an avid fan of superstar Rajinikanth, well... do we need to be more specific about what we're hinting at. This kiosk has dosas in various flavours and it's indeed a big deal to choose one. Paneer dosa, cheese dosa, manchurian dosa, pasta dosa, gun powder dosa, peri peri dosa to even pasta dosa, they have successfully managed to reinvent the humble alu dosa in varying flavours and concoctions.

6 Ballygunge Place - Gup Shup

Sister kiosk of the famous 6 Ballygunge Place restaurant, this outlet serves authentic Bong cuisine albeit at affordable rates. For quick hunger fix, choose from their range of starters that include chicken kathi roll, chicken kabiraji, mochar chop, fish fry, dimer devil and many more. You can also opt for combos like luchi-mangsho, pulao-mangsho, cholar dal-radha ballabi and fish thali. To satiate your sweet cravings, there's mishti doi, chhanar malpoa and baked mihidana
