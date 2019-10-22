Check Out These Top Food Joints

If you're all for South Indian cuisine and at the same time an avid fan of superstar Rajinikanth, well... do we need to be more specific about what we're hinting at. This kiosk has dosas in various flavours and it's indeed a big deal to choose one. Paneer dosa, cheese dosa, manchurian dosa, pasta dosa, gun powder dosa, peri peri dosa to even pasta dosa, they have successfully managed to reinvent the humble alu dosa in varying flavours and concoctions.