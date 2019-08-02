Fix Your Hunger Cravings Here

Hoppipola is our go-to place to get a bit happier on weekends. Their crazy happy hour deals (they serve alcohol as low as INR 99) make us the happiest. Take a break from hard liquor and try their concoctions like Hoppi Bath Tub and Bath Tub. Their range of starters like BBQ Chicken Wings, Beer Battered Prawns and Margerita are lust-worthy. The pub exudes super cool vibes and there are indoor games as well. That said, the cocktails are watered down quite a bit. If you don't mind quantity over quality, then go on over!