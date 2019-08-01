Go Nom Nom At These Eateries

Personally our favourite, this fine dine restaurant serves one of the best Mexican and American cuisines in town. Tex-Mex fare, salads and grilled steak dishes – their menu will definitely leave you craving for more. Some of their in-house specialities are classic nachos with melted cheese, triple dipper (an assortment of yummy appetisers), chicken wings, pizzas, burgers, quesadilla salads and of course the sizzling fajitas. You should definitely give their alcohol concoctions (read cocktails) a shot. We tried their Pomegranate Margarita, LIT and Tequila Sunrise and well… our mind and taste buds were having their own honeymoon (if you know what we mean!)

