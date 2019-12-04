Crazy hungry after that long and tiring shopping spree? Why not stop by at these places inside Rangoli Mall to satiate those crazy hunger pangs. The mall doesn't have too many options when it comes to proper restaurants or cafes but what they have is enough to make you and your tummy happy. We have made you a list of all the places you can go to for a scrumptious spread and a few drinks. Read on to know more.
Grab A Meal At These Restaurants Post Your Shopping Spree
Cafe Coffee Day
Grab a cup of comforting coffee at the good ol’ Cafe Coffee Day on the ground floor of the mall. Munch on your favourite snacks or go for the Butterscotch or Chocolate mousse. We wouldn’t recommend missing out on their Chilli Cheese Toastizza, Grilled Chicken Wrap and the Big Crunch Veg/Chicken Cheese Burger. Wash it all down with the Cold Coffee topped with whipped cream. You’re not going to regret it.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Domino's
Calling all pizza lovers! Where else to go for pizza than our very own Domino’s? Hog on the Double Cheese Margherita, Veg Extravaganza or the Peppy Paneer pizza. Non-vegetarians must try the Peri Peri Chicken and Cheese and Pepperoni. It’s enough to fill you to the brim.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
The Mill
The area’s first lounge, The Mill is done up quite well with a kickass bar, comfortable seating and a huge Howrah Bridge artwork bang in the middle. If you like Chinese and like it spicy, then the Chilli Garlic Noodles in a must-try. Love North Indian? Go for their Kebab Platter and Dal Makhani.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Live Your Life
Another bar located on the second floor of the mall, Live Your Life is the place to go to with your gang, especially if you can’t get enough of their signature cocktails and shooters. They’ve got interesting names too like Pretty in Pink, Tiramisu, Japanese Wife, Swedish Beauty and Lust of Havana. You have to try the Bar Chef Mixology as well as the LYL Bar Chef Special Shooters while you’re here.
- Price for two: ₹ 2400
Burp - Food Court
Dying of hunger? Hit up the food court on the top floor for quick service but delectable food. Gorge on Chinese, North Indian, Italian, chaat, tea, coffee and South Indian food. Order momos or thukpa from Wow Momo or delish Chinese sizzlers from Buddha Bites. But if you’re a dosa-idli person, then Chennai Junction is the place for you. Hog on pizzas from Chicago Pizza and then treat yourself to ice-cream from The Cream & Fudge Factory.
Haldiram's
Well, this isn’t exactly inside the mall but just adjacent to it in the same complex. Haldiram’s here is just an extension of the mall. So go get all your namkeens and sweets from this age-old brand, If you’re looking to grab a quick bite, then go for their kachoris, samosas, dosas and idlis.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Rollick
Located on the first floor, Rollick is where you go for desserts and ice-cream. Try the Mint Twister, Black Forest Sundae or the Pineapple Passion while you’re here. They’ve got really nice pastries if that’s what you prefer as well as ice-cream in a whole lot of flavours.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Comments (0)