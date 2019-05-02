Calisthenics To Roller Skating & More: This Fitness Studio In Bhowanipore Has It All

Both studios – Studio Active and Footlooz Dance and Fitness Studio – offer different classes and workshops on meditation, dance for healing, skating Indian and Western dance forms and indoor sports activities among other things.



You can enrol for the Yoga and Zumba sessions at prices starting at INR 1,500 per month or try roller skating at INR 750 per month. The studio plans to start fitness sessions in association with Love Thy Self Kolkata and train students in forms like Kalaripattayu, Kettlebell, etc. They also organise theme-based birthday parties for children. Now, these are not your regular birthday parties. These are activity-based parties where children take part in different kinds of sports like basketball, rugby, tennis, soccer, golf and hockey. Races, tug of war can also be arranged for if you like.

There are also creative options for those not interested in sports based parties. You can indulge in science based activities or try canvas painting, t-shirt painting, and tote bag painting among other options. All these are limited to children up to 6 years of age while the elder kids can try their hand at magic and shadow puppetry.

Their basic package costs INR 10,000 for 15 kids after which they charge INR 300 per extra child. Everything is on the house except for food which you need to arrange yourself.

They also organise open mic - comedy, dance, music, poetry - on the first Sunday of every month.