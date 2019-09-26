One, Two, Cha-Cha-Cha: This Dance Academy In Siliguri Teaches You To Groove In Style

Calling all budding Tiger Shroffs and Hrithik Roshans. Enroll yourself at Footlose Fitness – Dance Academy in Siliguri, North Bengal, and get grooving to your favourite song.

Head instructor Anubhav Agarwal personally trains every student to help them ace their dancing skills. Learn the hook steps of foot-tapping Hindi songs as here they particularly emphasise on Bollywood style. The age group varies across all categories, so as they say you're never too old to dance.

The academy also focuses on hip-hop, popping and locking. In case you subscribed to the Red Bull BC One channel recently on YouTube and is feeling unaccomplished, Footlose can help you overcome your momentary sadness. Learn to bend your muscles and bones, albeit under the guidance of Anubhav.

The institute also teaches dance forms such as salsa and contemporary. But the most surprising inclusion is zumba. Now lose those extra calories while acing those cha-cha-cha steps!