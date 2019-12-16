New Market's Xmas Market Is Up & We're Loading Up On Bobs & Baubles

The trees are out, decorations line the stalls and the smell of plum cake wafts around. New Market's annual Christmas market is up and we don't need more clues to know Christmas is around. Trees, lights, baubles, bells and all – Kolkata's quintessential and fave Christmas market has kicked off and we've already hit the ground to grab bagfuls. Hit up right at the heart of New Market, the wide circle where all the alleys lead up to, and you'll find the sparkliest market in town. More than 20 stalls lined in circular rows with a ton of Christmas decorations here. Looking for a new tree this year? They've got them in a variety of heights and styles. Faux snow topped to simple greens and even the more decorative ones with little pines and faux cherries – you can get them anywhere between a feet to 10! The decorations, though, are the things to look out for because every year there's some new product that you want to add to your already massive collection. Of course, the usual suspects of cheery red bells, sparkly baubles, chunky decorative tinkling bells, red socks, fairy lights, streamers and Santa hats with lights are all in stock. Grey holly sprigs, kid's Santa suit, cute decorated Santa bags and bright cherry wreaths are also our favourite every year. You'll also find interesting Christmas-themed napkins (with Santa and reindeer motifs) here. For your Christmas cakes the most venerable store to hit up is of course Nahoum's, but do pick up rose cookies and small fruit cakes from the local bakers that line the mouth of New Market (entering from Biryani House side). Head to the market now to avoid the last-minute fray or later to get a better bargain (prices come down the closer it gets to Christmas).