Freshest Ingredients From Muddle To Mocktails At This Outlet In Topsia

Casual Dining

Momo I Am

Topsia, Kolkata
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Offbeat CCU, 36-F, Topsia Road, Topsia, Kolkata

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

My loyalty towards Momo I Am is because of the kind of mocktails available at their bar. The bartender muddles the freshest ingredients so with every sip fresh fruit bites can be relished. Its one of its kind by this brand, a heaven for teetotaller. Bro Tip: Must try Red Dragon and Ping Pong.

What Could Be Better?

Table service is very slow for this outlet. Also few servers are always confused.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

