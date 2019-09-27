My loyalty towards Momo I Am is because of the kind of mocktails available at their bar. The bartender muddles the freshest ingredients so with every sip fresh fruit bites can be relished. Its one of its kind by this brand, a heaven for teetotaller. Bro Tip: Must try Red Dragon and Ping Pong.
Freshest Ingredients From Muddle To Mocktails At This Outlet In Topsia
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Table service is very slow for this outlet. Also few servers are always confused.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Also On Momo I Am
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)