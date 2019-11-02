Bookmark This Place For Their Amazing North Indian Delicaies

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Moti Mahal Delux

Park Street Area, Kolkata
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

24, 6th Floor, Near Celica Park, Park Street Area, Kolkata

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Moti Mahal is serving patrons since 1920, recently made a royal entry at the City of Joy. The heritage fine dining restaurant at Park Street now not only serves classic North Indian cuisine for which they are known for but also has Oriental delicacies in their menu. To put stars and glitters in your celebration this festive season, Moti Mahal Delux Kolkata now has their bar stocked with a wide array of cocktails too. The Oriental menu is vast and takes your pick from dim sums to darsana. Must try Chili Mountain Chicken, Sliced Fish in Mustard Sauce and Long Island Iced Tea

What Could Be Better?

The cocktails are not that potent.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

Other Outlets

Moti Mahal Delux

Kankurgachi, Kolkata
4.0

Mani Square Mall, 3rd Floor, Counter 316-B, Kankurgachi, Kolkata

image-map-default
Casual Dining

Moti Mahal Delux

Park Street Area, Kolkata
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

24, 6th Floor, Near Celica Park, Park Street Area, Kolkata

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Other Outlets

Moti Mahal Delux

Kankurgachi, Kolkata
4.0

Mani Square Mall, 3rd Floor, Counter 316-B, Kankurgachi, Kolkata

image-map-default