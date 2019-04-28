This is the first Turkish sweet shop which has opened in West Bengal. The taste of the Baklavas over here are at par with the ones you get in Turkey!♥️ They have an exquisite variety of trays which I’ve never seen in Kolkata before! They even customise trays and boxes for all occasions!! Would highly recommend people to drop by at The Baklava Box!
From Turkey To Kolkata!
Sweet Shops
Under ₹500
Family, Bae, Big Group, Kids
