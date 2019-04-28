From Turkey To Kolkata!

img-gallery-featured
Sweet Shops

The Baklava Box

Kankurgachi, Kolkata
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

12, CIT Road, Kankurgachi, Kolkata

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

This is the first Turkish sweet shop which has opened in West Bengal. The taste of the Baklavas over here are at par with the ones you get in Turkey!♥️ They have an exquisite variety of trays which I’ve never seen in Kolkata before! They even customise trays and boxes for all occasions!! Would highly recommend people to drop by at The Baklava Box!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Big Group, Kids

Sweet Shops

The Baklava Box

Kankurgachi, Kolkata
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

12, CIT Road, Kankurgachi, Kolkata

image-map-default