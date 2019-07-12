Check Out This Bollywood Themed Restro-Bar In Park Street

Gabbar's, Name hi kaafi hai. Gabbar's is a Bollywood themed resto-bar with posters all over the walls. Music played is so soothing. I love this place already, I swear. • Mogambo Khush Hua Rs. 695: Assorted non-vegetarian kebabs. 2 pieces of fish, Chicken and Galauti Kebab served with green chutney, onions and achar tasted good but it was overpriced. •Golmaal Rs. 295: Chocolate sphere filled with mousse. Served with hot chocolate. Golmaal is actually GOL-MAAL, round in shape and filled with mango, cream tasted so good! Perfect dessert. •Litchi and Kaffir Lime Mojito Rs. 185: Litchi mixed with slightly crushed kaffir lime leaves. With a pinch of lime, the mojito tasted sweet and sour both at a time.