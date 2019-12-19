Try Out This New Venture For Their Delicious Delicacies

Great good Quality and Quantity, Taste is nice and Pocket-Friendly. Gitanjali is an amazing cook. She started her venture, Garam Masala of preparing food on order basis for your loved ones for any occasion. The preparation is entirely vegetarian and very hygienic just the way we prepare at our home. Do try her delicious delicacies and ping her for orders for any celebrations like Birthday, Anniversary, Get-togethers, etc at affordable rates. The most famous items Gratin Veg Biryani (Do give it a try. It is amazing) Khowsuey Mongolian, etc any cuisines. Those interested in learning, she organizes cooking classes as well. You can get in touch with her for more details.